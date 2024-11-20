Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA) Position Boosted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 223,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,063 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January Stock Performance

XDJA stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (XDJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

