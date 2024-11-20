OTC Markets Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $639.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 75.89%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

