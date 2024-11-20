Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

