Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 9,448 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 11.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 378,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 310,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

