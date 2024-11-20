Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,546 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,080,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 795,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Finally, DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth about $22,652,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

