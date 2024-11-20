Etfidea LLC Has $305,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Etfidea LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $587.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $461.66 and a 52-week high of $609.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

