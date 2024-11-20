Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

