West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after buying an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

GS stock opened at $581.19 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $607.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

