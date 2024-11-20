Factorial Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $68,038.

Xperi stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

