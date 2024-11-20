Factorial Partners LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

