iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $143,473,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

