iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.