Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $31.56 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 669,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,562,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $570,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

