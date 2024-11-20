InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BSCX)

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
