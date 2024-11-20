Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 2,955 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.