Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

