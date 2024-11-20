MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

