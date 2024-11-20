Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,538,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

