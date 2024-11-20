PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $216.92 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

