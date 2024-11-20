Samir (Sam) Hallab Sells 10,527 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.05 ($5.92), for a total transaction of A$95,300.93 ($62,288.19).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

About Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

