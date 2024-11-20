Samir (Sam) Hallab Sells 10,527 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.05 ($5.92), for a total transaction of A$95,300.93 ($62,288.19).
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.
About Fiducian Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiducian Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.