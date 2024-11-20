MTM Investment Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

