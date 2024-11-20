MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,527,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $269.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $201.60 and a one year high of $278.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day moving average is $248.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

