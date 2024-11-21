Cypress Capital Group Acquires 5,474 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.02 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

