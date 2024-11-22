Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $13,550.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $13,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,215.87. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GMGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 110,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

