Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.96 and last traded at C$103.80. Approximately 4,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.76.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.44.

