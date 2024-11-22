Wein Rachel Elias Sells 2,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,856. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 509.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

