Wein Rachel Elias Sells 2,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,856. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.