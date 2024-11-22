Isabella Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Shares of Isabella Bank stock remained flat at $24.84 on Friday. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Isabella Bank

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.