William Monroe Acquires 435,000 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $517,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,650. This represents a 11.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, William Monroe purchased 260,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NINE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,004,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,095. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 86.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

