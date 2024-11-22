William Monroe Acquires 435,000 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $517,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,650. This represents a 11.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, William Monroe purchased 260,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00.
Nine Energy Service Stock Performance
NINE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,004,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,095. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.31.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
