Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 4,100,000 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 511,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,384. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

