iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.43. 89,565 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.