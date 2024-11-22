iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.43. 89,565 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 85,952 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

