Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Insider Sells $92,652.12 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LAD traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.95. 234,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $391.14. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 89.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

