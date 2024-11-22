Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $928,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,914.29. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,110,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,337. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

