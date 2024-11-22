iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.84. 4,369 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.80.
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54.
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3744 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
