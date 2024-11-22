iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $40.85. 14,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 16,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBLC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $339,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

