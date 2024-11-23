Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $220,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

