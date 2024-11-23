Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 477.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.67 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.