M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

