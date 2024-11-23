iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $759,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $516.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

