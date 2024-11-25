Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $162.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

