Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Buys 708,000 Shares of Tesoro Gold Ltd (ASX:TSO) Stock

Tesoro Gold Ltd (ASX:TSO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara acquired 708,000 shares of Tesoro Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,284.00 ($10,643.14).
Tesoro Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tesoro Gold Company Profile
