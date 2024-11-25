iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

BATS ACWV opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

