Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) to Issue $48.68 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 48.68 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.