Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) to Issue $48.68 Dividend

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 48.68 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $35.92.
About Severn Trent
