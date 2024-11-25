Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) to Issue $48.68 Dividend

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 48.68 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

