Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of DNLMY stock remained flat at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3148 dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.