UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 39,772 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $290,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

