Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

