Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Declines By 18.7%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO comprises 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned about 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. As a group, research analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

