Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

PPH stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

