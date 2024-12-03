Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 42.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after buying an additional 1,347,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,019,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

