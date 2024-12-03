Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.07% from the stock’s previous close.

EVTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 11.0 %

About Vertical Aerospace

Shares of NYSE EVTL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 60,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,706. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

