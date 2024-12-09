Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.
DNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
DNTH stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
