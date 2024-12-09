Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

DNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

